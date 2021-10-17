UBS Group Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €103.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KRN. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Krones in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Krones in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krones presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

Get Krones alerts:

ETR:KRN opened at €87.20 ($102.59) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €86.35 and a 200 day moving average of €79.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29. Krones has a 1-year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of €90.80 ($106.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.