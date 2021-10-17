UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LNXSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LNXSF opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $80.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.