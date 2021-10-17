UBS Group Reiterates “€293.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €277.83 ($326.86).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

