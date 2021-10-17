UBS Group Reiterates “BUY” Rating for Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ABX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.20. The stock has a market cap of C$42.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$22.30 and a 12 month high of C$38.76.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

