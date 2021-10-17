Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Mardi Dier Sells 3,477 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mardi Dier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $264,662.76.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.47. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.78 and a 52-week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after buying an additional 29,799 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

