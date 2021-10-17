Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.16 Million

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce $78.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.60 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $81.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $348.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.63 million to $375.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $393.34 million, with estimates ranging from $301.58 million to $438.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RARE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $76.78 and a one year high of $179.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,574 shares of company stock worth $1,540,967 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.