Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce $78.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.60 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $81.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $348.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.63 million to $375.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $393.34 million, with estimates ranging from $301.58 million to $438.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RARE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $76.78 and a one year high of $179.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,574 shares of company stock worth $1,540,967 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.