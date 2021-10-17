Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UNICY stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.06. Unicharm has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

