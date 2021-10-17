Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,270,977 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.4% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.19% of Union Pacific worth $279,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,747,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,166. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.90. The stock has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.89.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.