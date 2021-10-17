United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 9,203 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,847 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $87.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day moving average is $110.58. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

