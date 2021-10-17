United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 65,912 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,912 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of Lumentum worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

