United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after buying an additional 741,715 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,769,000 after buying an additional 635,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,095,000 after buying an additional 322,515 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after buying an additional 897,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after buying an additional 966,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $72.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

