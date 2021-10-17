United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $12.95 Million in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 254,836 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Open Text as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

