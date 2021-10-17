United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $419.86 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $294.79 and a 1 year high of $430.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $416.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

