United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,485 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,050,000 after acquiring an additional 65,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 303,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $66.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

