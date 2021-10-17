United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $389,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

