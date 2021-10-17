United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.33.
Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68.
In related news, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $389,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
