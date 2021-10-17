United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $16.05 Per Share

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United States Steel in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $16.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.35.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

NYSE X opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.