UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.650-$18.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $18.65-18.90 EPS.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $428.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $433.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $466.43.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,438 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,729 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

