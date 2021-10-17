UnlimitedIP (UIP) One Day Volume Hits $821,323.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $821,323.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.14 or 0.00205974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00093341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

