Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $82,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $17.21 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

