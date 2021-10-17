Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,051,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $685,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth $1,012,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth $404,000.

Shares of SITE opened at $207.28 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.31 and a 1-year high of $212.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.45 and a 200 day moving average of $183.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.78.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

