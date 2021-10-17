Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.20% of IAA worth $676,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IAA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in IAA by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $57.62 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.59.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

