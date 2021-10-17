Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 227.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,601,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $613,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Primavera Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth about $640,162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 88.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,014 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 57.4% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,170 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth about $152,073,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPeng alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPEV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.17.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.