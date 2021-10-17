Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Foot Locker worth $635,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Foot Locker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Foot Locker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.73.

Foot Locker stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

