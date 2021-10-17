Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.78% of LHC Group worth $619,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in LHC Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LHC Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,039,000 after buying an additional 12,671 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.64.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $145.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.24. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.74 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

