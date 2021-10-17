Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 95,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fate Therapeutics worth $657,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,323,000 after purchasing an additional 327,485 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,458,000 after purchasing an additional 928,556 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,613,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,829,000 after purchasing an additional 404,200 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,228,000 after purchasing an additional 865,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 873,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,806,649. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.96.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

