Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $79.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $82.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.