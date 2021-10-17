Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,341 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $140.88 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.27.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

