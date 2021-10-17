Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Short Interest Up 55.4% in September

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the September 15th total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,344.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on VTWRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of VTWRF opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27. Vantage Towers has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

