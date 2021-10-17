Veritas Investment Research Lowers MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) to Sell

Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MTYFF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$71.00 price objective (up from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

MTYFF opened at $51.86 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

