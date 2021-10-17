Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 559,718 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of VTNR opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $302.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

