Victoria’s (VCP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Victoria has a one year low of GBX 370.20 ($4.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,205 ($15.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 443.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,015.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,017.11.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

