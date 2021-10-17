Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Catalent by 231.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 12.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Catalent by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Catalent by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $62,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,673 shares of company stock valued at $29,701,386. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $128.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.06. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

