Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 10,298 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,759 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

