Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $67,319,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after buying an additional 1,476,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,189,000 after buying an additional 829,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,825,000 after buying an additional 717,673 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.41.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

