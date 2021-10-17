Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 20.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 379,855 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after acquiring an additional 208,564 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 8.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

ACIW stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

