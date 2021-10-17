Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after buying an additional 1,926,733 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after buying an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,623,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,272,000 after buying an additional 1,430,029 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Avantor by 9.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 545,920 shares of company stock worth $21,750,831. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

