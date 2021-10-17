Vidulum (VDL) Price Up 31% Over Last Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $299,907.47 and $3,715.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003107 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.