Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $670.94 million, a P/E ratio of -196.00 and a beta of 3.66. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.09 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,234,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,026,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 297,253 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Village Farms International by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,996 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

