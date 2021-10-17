Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vincerx Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics. Vincerx Pharma Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VINC. B. Riley started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $14.85 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $260.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $90,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

