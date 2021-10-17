Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Position Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 115.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $77,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $178,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 2.80.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 471.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

