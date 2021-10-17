Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.06, but opened at $19.28. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 433,495 shares.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.93.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $86,506,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,878 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

