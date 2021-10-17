Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 51.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 19.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OVV. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $40.55.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

