Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.56 Million Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 167.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 8,472.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $60,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $11,655,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 911,697 shares of company stock valued at $111,272,285 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $129.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.