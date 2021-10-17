Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,462,000 after acquiring an additional 154,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,698,000 after acquiring an additional 285,343 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,902,000 after acquiring an additional 342,069 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,397,000 after acquiring an additional 152,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

PDD opened at $94.01 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.14 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average of $112.25.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

