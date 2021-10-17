Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 390.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,900,000 after purchasing an additional 128,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $719,086,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.55.

Moody’s stock opened at $371.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.38 and its 200 day moving average is $354.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.