Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Medifast were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MED. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,327,000 after buying an additional 90,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,506,000 after buying an additional 70,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,824,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medifast by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 33,121 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Medifast by 77.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

In other Medifast news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MED shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:MED opened at $190.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.39. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $139.59 and a one year high of $336.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.11.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.