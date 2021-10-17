Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 113,100 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $51.01.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.94.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

