Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Update

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 634,500 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the September 15th total of 372,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viveve Medical in the first quarter worth $67,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 10.40. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 295.82% and a negative return on equity of 109.68%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

