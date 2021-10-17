Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Up 46.9% in September

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Volkswagen stock opened at 22.97 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of 14.40 and a 1-year high of 29.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 22.94.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

