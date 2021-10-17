Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) will report $9.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Volta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta will report full-year sales of $34.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $36.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Volta.

VLTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Volta in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Volta in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Volta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Volta in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE VLTA traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,083. Volta has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

About Volta

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

